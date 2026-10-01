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Israel president says to present 'heroism' awards to four flydubai passengers
Middle East News
01-10-2026 | 02:49
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Israel president says to present 'heroism' awards to four flydubai passengers
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday he would present "heroism" awards to four Israelis who helped overpower a flydubai co-pilot and prevented him from crashing the plane they were on.
"You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society," Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, said in a statement.
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