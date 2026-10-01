Israel to ramp up pilot checks after flydubai scare

Israel is set to ramp up security checks on pilots flying into the country, a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said, after it said a co-pilot on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv had stabbed the pilot and attempted to crash the plane.



The dramatic incident was only defused after passengers helped subdue the co-pilot before other on-duty pilots employed by the airline on the plane landed the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia. The Dubai state-owned airline warned against "premature speculation" and said much remained unclear.



Saudi authorities have arrested and interrogated the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 from the United Arab Emirates to Israel that was carrying 174 people, almost all Israelis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.



The incident has sharpened questions about how pilots are vetted and what sorts of security protocols they face, including but not limited to the Middle East, according to government officials and aviation analysts.







Reuters