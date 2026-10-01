Iran's Revolutionary Guards kill six "terrorists" in restive region, IRNA news agency reports

Middle East News
01-10-2026 | 09:23
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Iran&#39;s Revolutionary Guards kill six &quot;terrorists&quot; in restive region, IRNA news agency reports
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Iran's Revolutionary Guards kill six "terrorists" in restive region, IRNA news agency reports

Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed six members of a "terrorist" group on Thursday, the IRNA state news agency reported, in a region often hit by clashes between the security forces and armed groups, including Sunni militants and separatists.

The killings occurred in Zahedan, capital of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchistan province in southeastern Iran, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and is ⁠a major drug trafficking route.

The IRNA report said security forces had discovered and confiscated explosive packages. It did not identify the six people killed and gave no further information on the incident.

Tehran accuses some armed groups of ties to foreign powers and involvement in cross-border smuggling.



Reuters 
 

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