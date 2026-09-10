Houthi military spox says Saudi launched 64 strikes on Yemen in 24 hours

The Houthi military spokesman on Thursday said Saudi Arabia had launched 64 strikes on Yemen over the past 24 hours, as the group pressed an offensive seeking control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait.



"Saudi enemy aircraft launched over the past 24 hours 64 airstrikes spread across the provinces of Taiz, Hodeidah, Marib and Al-Jawf using F-15 and Typhoon jets launched from the King Fahd base in Taif and King Khalid base in Khamis Mushait," Yahya Saree said, according to the Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency.



AFP