Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses

Middle East News
17-10-2026 | 11:02
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Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses
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Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses

Israeli settlers on Saturday attacked a convoy of European diplomats as they toured the occupied West Bank, beating up a visiting French mayor, a witness and two diplomats told AFP.

Footage shared by a diplomat appeared to show Bernard Baudoux, 78, the leftist mayor of the northern town of Aulnoye-Aymeries, slumped on the ground against a car. Two diplomats and a resident confirmed his identity to AFP, with one diplomat saying his condition did not appear life-threatening.



AFP
 

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Israel

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Attack

European

Diplomatic

Cars

West Bank

French

Mayor

Witnesses

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