Israel to open embassy in Slovenia as relations thaw

World News
09-09-2026 | 05:20
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Israel to open embassy in Slovenia as relations thaw
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Israel to open embassy in Slovenia as relations thaw

Israel will open its first embassy in Slovenia on Wednesday in a sign of warming relations after populist Janez Jansa formed a center-right government following elections in March.

The rapprochement comes as Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation elsewhere over its policy in the West Bank including import bans from Britain, France and Canada on products from Israeli settlements.

"Since taking office, Prime Minister Jansa and his new government in Slovenia have demonstrated their friendship toward Israel through both words and actions, and have expressed support for ⁠Israel within the European Union," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move is not universally popular in Slovenia.


Reuters 
 

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