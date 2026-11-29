Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi held a phone call with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, to discuss the repercussions of a religious scholars’ conference held in Beirut.



Raggi reiterated Lebanon’s strong condemnation of remarks made during the conference against Bahrain and its judicial institutions, stressing the Lebanese state’s outright rejection of such statements and its refusal to allow Lebanon to be used as a platform to offend Bahrain or interfere in its internal affairs.



He emphasized that these remarks contradict Lebanon’s official position and its commitment to preserving its fraternal relations with Bahrain, adding that the Lebanese government is following up on the matter in preparation for taking the necessary measures.