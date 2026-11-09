Iraq's Khor Mor gas field suspends output after drone attack, operator says

Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 02:31
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Iraq&#39;s Khor Mor gas field suspends output after drone attack, operator says
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Iraq's Khor Mor gas field suspends output after drone attack, operator says

Production was halted on Sunday at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, following a "suspected" drone attack, joint field operator Dana Gas said in a ‌statement.

The company based in the United Arab Emirates said in Monday's statement it was assessing the damage after dousing a fire sparked by the attack, with no injuries to staff.

About 2.8 GW of power generation in the Kurdistan region was taken out by the attack, the region's electricity ministry said in a statement.

Two sources in the region's electricity ministry said a single drone strike hit the LPG storage tank in the field, causing the fire. Smoke was seen rising from the field, two security sources added.

Employees at the field were evacuated to ‌shelters in ⁠the facility after the attack, the ministry sources added.

All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a joint statement, the region's natural resources and electricity ministries described the incident as a "terrorist attack" and said they were working to minimise its impact.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Khor Mor

Gas

Kurdistan

Attack

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