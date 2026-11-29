Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a shake-up of the country's intelligence system, said parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, after incidents in recent years exposed major gaps in ‌Tehran's security and intelligence apparatus.



The government should not delay appointing a permanent minister once legislation to overhaul the institution has passed a review by constitutional watchdog body the Guardian Council, Qalibaf said on Sunday in a video shared on Telegram.



Esmail Khatib, Iran's last intelligence minister, was killed in ⁠an Israeli strike on March 18 this year and no successor has been named. The hardline cleric and politician worked in the office of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before heading the civilian intelligence apparatus from August 2021.



Reuters