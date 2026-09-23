Cargo vessel struck in Hormuz, two casualties: Maritime agency

Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 08:10
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Cargo vessel struck in Hormuz, two casualties: Maritime agency
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Cargo vessel struck in Hormuz, two casualties: Maritime agency

A cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an "unknown projectile" on Wednesday, causing a fire and two casualties, a British maritime agency said.

"The Company Security Officer of a cargo vessel reports being struck by an unknown projectile. The vessel is on fire and adrift," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. "All crew have been evacuated with 2 casualties reported."

AFP

Middle East News

Vessel

Strait of Hormuz

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