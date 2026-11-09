Canada FM welcomes 'importance' of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview

Canada's foreign minister on Monday hailed the importance of U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine this week in Abu Dhabi, saying it was "positive" that both sides were willing to discuss a settlement to end the war.



"It has been some time since the parties have come to the table and so I want to underline the importance of the meeting in Abu Dhabi," Anita Anand told AFP on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris.



AFP