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Canada FM welcomes 'importance' of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview
Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 08:47
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Canada FM welcomes 'importance' of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview
Canada's foreign minister on Monday hailed the importance of U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine this week in Abu Dhabi, saying it was "positive" that both sides were willing to discuss a settlement to end the war.
"It has been some time since the parties have come to the table and so I want to underline the importance of the meeting in Abu Dhabi," Anita Anand told AFP on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris.
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