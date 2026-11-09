Canada FM welcomes 'importance' of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview

Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 08:47
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Canada FM welcomes &#39;importance&#39; of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview
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Canada FM welcomes 'importance' of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview

Canada's foreign minister on Monday hailed the importance of U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine this week in Abu Dhabi, saying it was "positive" that both sides were willing to discuss a settlement to end the war.

"It has been some time since the parties have come to the table and so I want to underline the importance of the meeting in Abu Dhabi," Anita Anand told AFP on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

welcomes

'importance'

Ukraine

Dhabi

talks:

interview

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