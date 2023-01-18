News
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
2023-01-18
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
Eighteen ministers participated in the caretaker government session. PM Najib Mikati became reassured in calling for future sessions, including a session that may be held next week after the quorum of two-thirds became guaranteed with a surplus of two ministers.
Ministers Amin Salam and Walid Nassar joined the session after they came out from under the veil of the Free Patriotic Movement and its leader, Gebran Bassil. For Salam, the unity of the Sunni ranks with the prime minister was his primary motive for attending. At the same time, Minister Nassar considered that his positioning with the FPM ministerial group would not have been in line with the rest of the government.
Since the beginning of the session, there was agreement that only items related to the issue of electricity be discussed. Once these items were approved, President Mikati adjourned the session to prevent any misunderstanding that might lead to the withdrawal of some ministers, especially those of Hezbollah.
At the outset of the session, President Mikati stressed the constitutionality of the meetings of the caretaker government, stressing that this government is not about to replace the President of the Republic or consider that the country can continue without a president.
In response to the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Representative Gebran Bassil, without naming him, Mikati said that the ministers represent all the Lebanese, and it is shameful for anyone to question the patriotism, affiliation, position, and identity of any minister.
President Mikati scored more points in politics than Bassil, and the Free Patriotic Movement circles did not find any comments to add to the session, contenting themselves with the words of the movement's leader and the statement of the strong Lebanon bloc, stressing that the national rift has become significant.
