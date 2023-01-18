Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18 | 09:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

Eighteen ministers participated in the caretaker government session. PM Najib Mikati became reassured in calling for future sessions, including a session that may be held next week after the quorum of two-thirds became guaranteed with a surplus of two ministers.

Ministers Amin Salam and Walid Nassar joined the session after they came out from under the veil of the Free Patriotic Movement and its leader, Gebran Bassil. For Salam, the unity of the Sunni ranks with the prime minister was his primary motive for attending. At the same time, Minister Nassar considered that his positioning with the FPM ministerial group would not have been in line with the rest of the government.

Since the beginning of the session, there was agreement that only items related to the issue of electricity be discussed. Once these items were approved, President Mikati adjourned the session to prevent any misunderstanding that might lead to the withdrawal of some ministers, especially those of Hezbollah.

At the outset of the session, President Mikati stressed the constitutionality of the meetings of the caretaker government, stressing that this government is not about to replace the President of the Republic or consider that the country can continue without a president.

In response to the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Representative Gebran Bassil, without naming him, Mikati said that the ministers represent all the Lebanese, and it is shameful for anyone to question the patriotism, affiliation, position, and identity of any minister.

President Mikati scored more points in politics than Bassil, and the Free Patriotic Movement circles did not find any comments to add to the session, contenting themselves with the words of the movement's leader and the statement of the strong Lebanon bloc, stressing that the national rift has become significant.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Caretaker

Government

Prime Minister

Electricity

Amin Salam

Walid Nassar

Free

Patriotic

Movement

Politics

Crisis

LBCI Next
Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06

Lebanon suffers from water shortage as electricity crisis dwells on

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-10

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin receives Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, and holds a bilateral meeting with him

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11

Lebanon continues to pay delay fines as political disputes over electricity persist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

A new crisis might jeopardize academic year in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:41

Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-25

Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

Mat Ishbia is in the process of buying NBA Suns & WNBA Mercury for $4 billion

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Beirut’s Sursock Museum set to reopen in summer 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app