Here are the details of the attack on LBCI

They were looking for LBCI’s headquarters, and when they couldn't find it, they turned back towards the Regency Palace Hotel. There, they enquired from a passerby about the location, and he guided them. They explored the station's perimeter for the first time.



The second time, they took a road that ran alongside and behind the LBCI building and stopped at a nearby spot that overlooks the headquarters.



One of them threw a grenade, which hit the building's roof before falling to the ground in the parking lot next to studios, where it detonated with a loud sound.



The grenade's explosion left a small crater, and some of the nearby cars' windows were broken due to the pellets it contained.



As soon as they arrived, officers and personnel from various security agencies started a thorough investigation and survey of the headquarters’ perimeter and the site of the explosion.



They also looked at the surveillance footage from LBCI and other nearby cameras. Investigations proved that the people who threw the bomb were those riding the motorcycle.



The footage from the cameras is being reviewed to identify them by their faces or by the motorcycle's registration plate if there is one.



The grenade’s ring was found at the place where it was thrown from.



According to the security information, the bomb used was either a defensive fragmentation grenade or a stun grenade to which small pellets had been added.