Mawlawi denies postposing Municipal elections, working on finding funds

He said that he would keep the issue of the municipal elections away from political tensions, revealing that the Ministry of Interior is ready administratively, voicing that “we are in the process of finalizing voter lists to be published on the first of February.”



Mawlawi said that he is in the process of estimating the final cost of these elections and financing them during the next two weeks, which is less expensive than the parliamentary elections. For this purpose, he will meet with representatives of donor countries in the coming days.