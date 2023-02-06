Here is what you should do during an earthquake

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-06 | 10:53
High views
Here is what you should do during an earthquake
2min
Here is what you should do during an earthquake

When you feel an earthquake, you should first move away from windows, chandeliers, balconies, and unfixed things.

Protect yourself under a desk or table; if you are in bed, cover your head with a pillow until the shaking stops.

If you have nothing to hide under, go to a doorstep or one of the inner corners of the house to avoid the possibility of the walls falling, and hide your neck and head with your hands.

Cut off all power sources.

If you decide to leave the house, take the stairs rather than the elevator.

Head to an open area away from trees and streets full of buildings and electrical wires.

If you are next to buildings and cannot move away, enter the building to avoid glass that may break or blocks that may fall.

If you are close to the beach, immediately leave because there may be high waves.

If you are driving your vehicle, stop on the side of the road, away from electrical wires, bridges, billboards, and places from which rocks may fall, and stay inside the vehicle.

The most important thing to do is not to panic. And if you need help, remember to call the concerned emergency services. 
 

