FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake

Free Patriotic Movement sources did not deny to LBCI that Nasrallah's words accurately describe the relationship between the two parties.



Those familiar with Hezbollah's positions say that Nasrallah was precise and called for preserving this understanding for the national interest because he was convinced of its importance.



Nasrallah did not say that the understanding had ended. If it had ended, he would not have hesitated to announce it.



According to those sources, Nasrallah was trying to deliver a message that even if there is a discrepancy in more than one file, especially the presidency of the republic, nothing prevents disagreement.



As for the FPM, how does Hezbollah want to preserve the Mar Mikhael understanding when it violated many of its clauses, from the defense strategy to reform and combating corruption, and up to the presidential elections?



FPM sources added that Hezbollah stood behind PM Mikati, covered the caretaker government's cabinet sessions, and secured a quorum for it.



Hezbollah is doing the same today in light of its insistence on holding a legislative session to extend Major General Abbas Ibrahim.



In the first presidency, Hezbollah barricaded itself behind the name of the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, whom it saw as the right president and tried to convince the Christian parties to adopt his nomination instead of supporting the candidate who fulfills the aspirations and hopes of the Christians.



Here, those familiar with Hezbollah's positions affirm that the party supports Sleiman Fragneih but did not put him as a candidate for the party, as it did when former President Michel Aoun was nominated. Hezbollah is also convinced that the Council of Ministers needs to hold sessions because the situation requires that, just as it is necessary to have parliament legislative sessions due to the country's financial situation.



The observers conclude by saying: There is no doubt that the broad Christian support for Hezbollah is through FPM, but the dissolution of the alliance will not result in the isolation of Hezbollah, but on the contrary, the FPM will become isolated, according to Hezbollah's circles.



Will the fall of the understanding between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement lead to the unity of Christian parties and their demand for federalism?