News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21 | 09:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
Around 30 billion dollars in bank loans, out of roughly $38 billion, have been repaid since the crisis began in October 2019.
Most of these loans were repaid by citizens or companies in the Lebanese pound, either at the rate of LBP 1,500 or the "Lollar rate" of LBP 8,000.
At the same time, many judicial rulings were issued that obligated banks to accept from customers the payment of loans through a check in liras at the rate of LBP 1,500.
On the other hand, some court decisions are requiring banks to repay depositors in cash US dollars, considering that "the check is not a means of payment.
This contradiction in judicial decisions is the main reason for the banks' adherence to the strike, which they have been carrying out for almost two weeks.
Banks further asked why they should accept the check from the customer as payment when they cannot pay the depositor with a check. They also called on the judicial authorities to resolve the issue.
The second reason behind the banks' strike is the accusations made against several banks by Judge Ghada Aoun for the crime of money laundering, which the banks said reopened the door to questions by correspondent banks abroad.
Banks also cautioned that damaging their reputation with foreign banks could result in such institutions ceasing all dealings with Lebanese banks.
However, opening import credits outside the country has become risky, especially for necessities like food, medication, and fuel.
This means, in other words, the isolation of Lebanon.
Therefore, banks demand that the accusation against them be "failure to provide information" instead of "money laundering."
They are also awaiting any positive signs regarding these two demands from the concerned authorities.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Banks
Bank
Strike
Lebanon
Lebanese
Payment
Depositor
Depositors
Loan
Banking Sector
Next
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
0
Middle East
2023-01-29
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Middle East
2023-01-29
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store