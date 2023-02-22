Cabinet will likely convene next Monday

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22 | 11:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet will likely convene next Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cabinet will likely convene next Monday

The Lebanese cabinet is expected to meet next week, probably on Monday.

The political forces have not yet been formally called to decide whether or not to participate, and the position of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) is known regarding cabinet meetings in light of the presidential vacuum, while the eye is still on the stance of the two Hezbollah ministers.

According to relevant sources, the agenda is being prepared and will not be expanded.

However, among the most prominent items that will be mainly discussed is approving an advance of LBP 1,500 billion directly linked to public sector employees.

Moreover, the public sector employees receive a basic salary to which two salaries are added, provided that the amount is not less than LBP 5 million and not more than LBP 12 million.

Therefore, introducing salary additions is difficult, but paying the so-called productivity allowance is being discussed.

This allowance will be related to the days of attendance.

One of the proposals is to pay the "attendance allowance" to the employees according to the first to the fifth categories, gradually from LBP 400 to 800 thousand.

Additionally, discussions are underway to see if this advance is sufficient to cover the productivity allowance and adjust the cost of gasoline, noting that any employee in the public sector is currently receiving a transportation allowance of LBP 200,000 for each day of attendance.

Furthermore, the Finance Ministry is looking into approving an allowance of five liters of gasoline for one day, equivalent to LBP 373 thousand, based on the current fuel prices.

Simultaneously, the discussion is ongoing regarding linking employee salaries to dollar fluctuations in an index adjusted every three months, for example, to preserve its value in dollars.

Yet, without any serious financial solutions, these increases would raise the pressure on Bank du Liban to secure dollars, resulting in further devaluation of the Lebanese lira.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Cabinet

Meeting

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
What to do during an earthquake?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-30

Lebanese MPs convene meetings in DC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Paris meeting will not offer Lebanon a 'magic wand'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

What will the Paris meeting on Lebanon discuss?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21

What to do during an earthquake?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21

What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-31

Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-16

Cabinet will convene on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East
06:10

Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app