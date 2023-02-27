Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue

2023-02-27 | 09:36
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue
2min
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue

In the third session of the caretaker government, the Education Minister approved a daily transportation allowance of five liters of gasoline for teachers and educators in both the official and contractual sectors. The minister hoped that this decision would end the ongoing strikes by teachers.

However, the response from the teachers was swift and despite acknowledging the decision of the Council of Ministers, they stated that they would not suspend their strike or return to teaching unless their other demands were met. They demanded that the Education Ministry issue official circulars to pay a productivity allowance of $300 to every permanent or contractual teacher for the first three months of the academic year and $125 for each remaining month. They also demanded that school principals be compelled to compensate for lost days or extend the academic year. In addition to all these demands, contractual teachers insist on receiving the same monthly payment as permanent teachers.

The Education Ministry's offer of daily transportation allowance was seen as a step forward in addressing the demands of the striking teachers. However, the fact that they are continuing their strike suggests that more needs to be done to meet their demands. It remains to be seen if the government can negotiate a resolution to the ongoing strike by addressing the other demands of the teachers.
 

Lebanese students carry outdated textbooks in their backpacks
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
