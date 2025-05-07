News
Black smoke from Sistine Chapel signals no new pope: AFP
World News
07-05-2025 | 15:06
0
min
Black smoke from Sistine Chapel signals no new pope: AFP
Thick black smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel's chimney Wednesday, according to AFP journalists, in a sign that cardinals failed to elect a new pope in their first conclave vote.
Thousands of people were awaiting the smoke from St Peter's Square at the end of the first day of the secretive vote by 133 cardinals for the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
AFP
World News
Vatican City
Holy See
Sistine Chapel
Pope
