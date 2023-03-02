News
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
Lebanon's official education sector includes approximately 384,000 students and employs around 48,000 teachers, meaning there is roughly one teacher for every eight students. The salary of a teacher varies between 1,250,000 and 5,245,000 Lebanese pounds, which is equivalent to $833 to $3,480 per month at the exchange rate of 1,500 LBP to 1 USD.
The cost per student annually in a public school is approximately $2,900. Students pay a fee of 120,000 Lebanese pounds to the Parent Council and registration fees, while the rest of the expenses are paid from the state treasury. According to International Information, this cost reaches 1.106 trillion Lebanese pounds annually, equivalent to $733 million at the exchange rate of 1,500 LBP to 1 USD.
These costs do not include the family and educational allowances received by teachers, which amount to 80 billion Lebanese pounds annually, equivalent to over $50 million at the exchange rate of 1,500 LBP to 1 USD.
In total, $783 million was spent annually on the education sector in Lebanon. However, despite this significant amount, strikes were frequent, and no one was satisfied. With only $17 million available for the current academic year, and all proposed solutions failing to bring teachers back to work, the demands of both permanent and contracted teachers are united, but the division between them remains.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
School
Sector
Education
Students
Employees
Teachers
Salaries
Academic
Crisis
