The cost per student annually in a public school is approximately $2,900. Students pay a fee of 120,000 Lebanese pounds to the Parent Council and registration fees, while the rest of the expenses are paid from the state treasury. According to International Information, this cost reaches 1.106 trillion Lebanese pounds annually, equivalent to $733 million at the exchange rate of 1,500 LBP to 1 USD.



These costs do not include the family and educational allowances received by teachers, which amount to 80 billion Lebanese pounds annually, equivalent to over $50 million at the exchange rate of 1,500 LBP to 1 USD.



In total, $783 million was spent annually on the education sector in Lebanon. However, despite this significant amount, strikes were frequent, and no one was satisfied. With only $17 million available for the current academic year, and all proposed solutions failing to bring teachers back to work, the demands of both permanent and contracted teachers are united, but the division between them remains.