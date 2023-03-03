News
Zahle's electricity contract nears expiration, leaving residents concerned
2023-03-03
Zahle, a city located in the eastern part of Lebanon, is known for being one of the few areas in the country that has access to electricity for most of the day.
Zahle residents currently receive 20 hours of electricity a day, with two hours provided by the national electricity company, Electricité du Liban (EDL), and the remaining 18 hours supplied by Électricité De Zahlé (EDZ), according to a contract signed between the two parties in 2018.
However, the contract is set to expire on March 8, and there are concerns that the citizens of Zahle will be plunged into darkness once again. Many are worried about the impending end of the contract and the possibility of power cuts as a result.
To address these concerns, EDL has requested that EDZ continue to operate until a new operator is appointed, following consultation with the Legislative and Consultative Assembly. However, the legislative body has not yet received any official correspondence from the Ministry of Energy regarding this matter.
As for the new operator, whether it's EDZ or another entity, there is no need for legislation to be passed in parliament. Instead, EDL will launch a tender under the supervision of the Public Procurement Authority.
The bidding process is set to begin on May 23, with a contract term of five years, renewable for an additional two years, and subject to modification by the legislative body.
Therefore, while the citizens of Zahle are concerned about the end of their electricity contract, the focus is now on which entity will win the tender and become the new operator.
