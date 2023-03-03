The federation believed that they could get Spellman naturalized as a Lebanese citizen so that he could play for the team in the World Cup. However, the government, specifically caretaker PM Najib Mikati and the Youth and Sports minister, refused to take on the case, deeming it unconstitutional.



Many people believe that the government's reluctance to grant citizenship to Spellman is due to political reasons, including the potential for infringing on "Maronite privileges" of the presidency and setting a precedent.



Despite the government's refusal, the federation is still hoping to put public pressure on the government to change their stance and allow Spellman to play for the team. The federation has until May to get Spellman naturalized, or else they will have to play in the World Cup without him.



The situation has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many fans expressing their frustration and disappointment. Some have called for protests and demonstrations to demand that the government support the team's efforts. However, given the current political climate in the country, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will be successful.



In the meantime, the national team continues to train and prepare for the World Cup, hoping against hope that the government will change its stance and allow them to compete at their full potential.

Story of how the Lebanese government is sabotaging the national 🏀 team's chances in the 2023 @FIBAWC



The men's bball team was one of the country's sole positive highlights in 2022. A group of 12 guys and coaching staff made us Arab champions, Asia runners-up, and WC-bound. 1/9 pic.twitter.com/kcaI8yfC7L — Nadim El Kak (@NadimElkak) March 2, 2023