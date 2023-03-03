Story of how the Lebanese government is sabotaging the national 🏀 team's chances in the 2023 @FIBAWC
The men's bball team was one of the country's sole positive highlights in 2022. A group of 12 guys and coaching staff made us Arab champions, Asia runners-up, and WC-bound. 1/9 pic.twitter.com/kcaI8yfC7L
— Nadim El Kak (@NadimElkak) March 2, 2023
Story of how the Lebanese government is sabotaging the national 🏀 team's chances in the 2023 @FIBAWC
The men's bball team was one of the country's sole positive highlights in 2022. A group of 12 guys and coaching staff made us Arab champions, Asia runners-up, and WC-bound. 1/9 pic.twitter.com/kcaI8yfC7L