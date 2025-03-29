Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani held a phone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



During the call, Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Lebanon’s security and stability in all its components, as well as its commitment to contributing to the country's reconstruction.



He also confirmed his approval for Iraq’s Ministry of Oil to grant Lebanon an exemption to supply fuel for six months.



Al-Sudani highlighted Berri’s pivotal role in Lebanon’s political landscape and condemned the ongoing attacks, particularly the strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, which he described as part of Israel’s efforts to reignite war.



For his part, Berri thanked the Iraqi prime minister for his support of Lebanon and its sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cooperation between the two countries across various fields.