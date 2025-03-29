News
Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 09:01
High views
0
min
Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani held a phone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
During the call, Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Lebanon’s security and stability in all its components, as well as its commitment to contributing to the country's reconstruction.
He also confirmed his approval for Iraq’s Ministry of Oil to grant Lebanon an exemption to supply fuel for six months.
Al-Sudani highlighted Berri’s pivotal role in Lebanon’s political landscape and condemned the ongoing attacks, particularly the strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, which he described as part of Israel’s efforts to reignite war.
For his part, Berri thanked the Iraqi prime minister for his support of Lebanon and its sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cooperation between the two countries across various fields.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iraq
Prime Minister
Lebanon
Parliament Spaker
Nabih Berri
Support
Call
Next
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Previous
Learn More