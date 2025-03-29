Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri

Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani held a phone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

During the call, Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Lebanon’s security and stability in all its components, as well as its commitment to contributing to the country's reconstruction. 

He also confirmed his approval for Iraq’s Ministry of Oil to grant Lebanon an exemption to supply fuel for six months.

Al-Sudani highlighted Berri’s pivotal role in Lebanon’s political landscape and condemned the ongoing attacks, particularly the strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, which he described as part of Israel’s efforts to reignite war.

For his part, Berri thanked the Iraqi prime minister for his support of Lebanon and its sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iraq

Prime Minister

Lebanon

Parliament Spaker

Nabih Berri

Support

Call

LBCI Next
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Iraqi PM congratulates Speaker Berri on presidential election, reaffirms support for stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's challenges with UN and SSNP, emphasizing unity and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

Iraqi President affirms support for Lebanon during meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Speaker Berri meets with UN coordinator and economic bodies to discuss Lebanon's situation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
World News
2025-02-27

Kyrgyzstan says swapped land with Tajikistan, ending decades-long spat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:51

Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:59

Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More