Sectarian tensions rise again in Lebanese politics

The battleground this time is the upcoming presidential election sessions, with candidates and their supporters resorting to divisive tactics to gain an advantage.



The latest controversy started with the Speaker of the Parliament, who used derogatory language and said "tube experiment," describing candidate MP Michel Moawad without naming him.



In response, Moawad criticized the Speaker and his political bloc, calling him "a militiaman and a professor of corruption that transcends eras and governments."



This prompted the political aide of the Speaker to retaliate with the same language.



However, the Lebanese Forces entered the line amid the escalation between Zgharta and Ain al-Tineh. They decided to defend their candidate Moawad through the former minister, Richard Kouyoumjian, who chose to "open sectarian fire" and took to Twitter to make a sectarian remark about the Speaker's comments.



He used the term "Mutaa marriage," or "pleasure marriage," a controversial concept in Shia Islam, to attack the Speaker's legitimacy.



Despite clarifying that his statement was political and not sectarian, Kouyoumjian faced widespread condemnation from religious figures and social media users.



In response, Hezbollah issued a statement calling on religious figures to denounce Kouyoumjian's comments and take action against him.



This incident highlights the deep-seated sectarianism in Lebanese politics, where candidates and their supporters often resort to divisive tactics to gain votes.



The latest ongoing debate is a stark reminder of the reality of our politicians, who claim to be above sectarianism but often let it control their words and actions.



When the country is in a critical presidential vacuum, political figures need to rise above sectarianism and focus on constructive dialogue and cooperation to address the country's pressing issues.