Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 05:24
High views
Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route
Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route

The Israeli army banned traffic Thursday on Gaza's main north-to-south artery, a day after announcing renewed ground operations in the Palestinian territory.

"Over the past 24 hours, Israeli soldiers have begun a targeted ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip to expand the security zone between the northern and southern parts," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. "For your safety, movement along Salah al-Din Road between the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, in either direction, is prohibited."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Army

