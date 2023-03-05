Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05 | 10:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

Banque du Liban (BDL) has issued two versions of the 100,000 Lebanese pound note that are currently in circulation. The difference between them is that one has a green security strip, printed by a German company, while the other has a blue strip, printed by an American company, and is the newer version. The blue strip is also present on the $100 bill.

It is important for citizens to check that the security strip shines when they move the note to ensure that it is not counterfeit.

Moreover, sources at BDL clarified that the printing company is chosen through a tender process for each issuance, based on the need for it. The winning company is the one that offers the lowest price with the best quality.

However, while the value of the LBP 100,000 note is decreasing continuously, there is currently no indication from BDL that they will issue any higher denomination notes, such as LBP 500,000 or 1 million. And such a step would require a law from the parliament, based on the monetary law.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Banknotes

Lebanon

Lebanese

Bill

LBP

USD

Dollar

Banque Du Liban

LBCI Next
Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation
From pocket change to scrap metal: The sad fate of Lebanon's coins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 51,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Lebanese Lira plunges to new record low of 50,000 LBP to the Dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 mln over US SEC charges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
2023-01-18

Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
World
06:30

ECB facing high core inflation in the near term, Lagarde says

LBCI
World
06:42

Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure

LBCI
World
06:34

Estonia goes to polls in a test for pro-Kyiv government

LBCI
Middle East
06:00

Netanyahu tries to calm outcry over minister's remarks on Palestinians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app