Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

Banque du Liban (BDL) has issued two versions of the 100,000 Lebanese pound note that are currently in circulation. The difference between them is that one has a green security strip, printed by a German company, while the other has a blue strip, printed by an American company, and is the newer version. The blue strip is also present on the $100 bill.

It is important for citizens to check that the security strip shines when they move the note to ensure that it is not counterfeit.



Moreover, sources at BDL clarified that the printing company is chosen through a tender process for each issuance, based on the need for it. The winning company is the one that offers the lowest price with the best quality.



However, while the value of the LBP 100,000 note is decreasing continuously, there is currently no indication from BDL that they will issue any higher denomination notes, such as LBP 500,000 or 1 million. And such a step would require a law from the parliament, based on the monetary law.