South Korea tells China it wants to normalize ties: Yonhap

World News
24-08-2025 | 11:21
South Korea tells China it wants to normalize ties: Yonhap
0min
South Korea tells China it wants to normalize ties: Yonhap

South Korea is hoping to normalize relations with China that have been strained in recent years, the leader of a high-level delegation from Seoul said during a visit to Beijing on Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sent the envoys to his country's main trading partner as he travels to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Former assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug, the head of the delegation, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and handed over a letter from Lee to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries have improved since a 2017 dispute over South Korea's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, which Beijing opposed.



Reuters
 

Norway to provide Ukraine with air defense systems worth about $700 million
Israeli-American consultations continue on US proposal, sources tell LBCI
