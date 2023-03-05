Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

According to a study by the Information International, the high cost of fuel has pushed Lebanese people to find alternative transportation methods.



Since the beginning of the year until March 3, the price of gasoline has risen from LBP 696,000 to LBP 1,439,000, an increase of LBP 743,000. This significant hike has led to a decrease in daily fuel consumption in Lebanon from 304,000 tanks in 2022 to 213,000 currently.



As a result, Lebanese citizens are limiting their trips to only the necessary ones, sharing cars with colleagues and classmates, relying on buses, tuk-tuks, or even buying motorcycles or bicycles. These alternative transportation options have become more appealing as the cost of fuel continues to rise.



The environment has also benefited from the decrease in fuel consumption, as traffic congestion during peak hours has decreased. Furthermore, Lebanese citizens have become more creative in finding ways to cope with the crisis and are relying less on the government for solutions.



The ongoing fuel crisis in Lebanon has forced citizens to reevaluate their daily routines and seek alternative modes of transportation. While this shift has been challenging, it has also brought about positive changes such a greener and more innovative society.