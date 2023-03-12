News
Doubts surround occurrence of municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-12 | 12:57
Doubts surround occurrence of municipal elections
Despite some timid preparations, and despite the Ministry of Interior's insistence that it is ready to hold municipal and optional elections in May and is working to secure their financial cost, doubts surround their occurrence for more than one reason, the most prominent of which is financing the process.
Today, out of 1,057 municipalities in Lebanon, there are 108 dissolved municipalities and 28 newly established ones where elections are supposed to be held for the first time.
Dissolved municipalities constitute approximately 10 percent of all municipalities.
The question arises, what if the elections are not held on time? What will happen to the current councils, whose terms end on May 31, after their terms were extended by law for one year at the end of April last year?
In principle, the extension requires a law issued by the parliament. Still, the parliament is currently an electoral body that cannot legislate according to several parliamentary blocs.
So, what happens if the parliament does not convene to extend the municipal councils and mukhtars? Will their terms end, and will the 3,200 mukhtars stop working, with governors and district commissioners taking over municipalities? And are they capable of doing so?
Historically the answer is: No. The mukhtars' and municipalities' work will continue "by virtue of the current situation," and there are precedents in this regard.
The term of the elected municipal councils in 1963 ended in 1969, and from then until 1998, elections were not held, and the term was extended through 20 laws.
However, in some years, the law was not issued on time and was delayed for months or even two years, and it was enforced retroactively as soon as it was issued.
Therefore, even if the parliament does not convene for one reason or another, the term of the municipalities and mukhtars will not end.
