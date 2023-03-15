News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Salameh fails to attend hearing session with French and German delegations
A French judicial delegation headed by investigating judge Aude Buresi and a German administrative and diplomatic delegation attended the Palace of Justice in Beirut to hear the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor, Riad Salameh, in the presence of the first investigating judge Charbel Abou Samra and Judge Jad al-Hashem.
However, Salameh did not attend, but rather his legal representative attended to inquire about the fate of a clarifying memo submitted to Abou Samra on Tuesday, in which he considered that the European judiciary was violating the Lebanese sovereignty and that the investigating judge could have rejected the execution of the request if he found it conflicting with the investigation procedures in Lebanon.
Thus, the decision was left to Abou Samra by General Prosecutor Ghassan Khoury, who confirmed that executing the appeal does not conflict with Lebanese law and scheduled a session at 10:30 AM on Thursday.
However, if Salameh does not attend, Abou Samra said he would return to the European judiciary to make the appropriate decision from outside Lebanese territory.
However, the legal prosecutor assured European and Lebanese judges during the session that the Governor would attend on Thursday.
Judicial sources indicate that if the European judiciary decides to take any action against Salameh abroad based on a Lebanese session, his legal representative can object based on his objection to the principles of hearing him in Lebanon.
"At this time, the Lebanese state's judiciary has filed a lawsuit against Riad and Raja Salameh and Marianne Houeik to safeguard the Lebanese state's right to seize their assets and freeze their bank accounts if it is proven that they are derived from unlawful acts.
As for their assets abroad, LBCI has learned that the Head of the lawsuit department at the Justice Ministry, Judge Helena Iskandar, met with French judge Aude Buresi on Wednesday morning, who informed her that if the Lebanese state does not take action, the funds that may be seized abroad will go to two claimant associations.
Aude conveyed this information to the Caretaker Minister of Finance in a letter. She will also seek to appoint a lawyer without fees and demand that the funds be deposited in the Lebanese sovereign fund.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Salameh
Lebanon
BDl
Next
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Will term of BDL's Salameh be extended?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-18
Will term of BDL's Salameh be extended?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
Lebanon's finance minister says difficult to replace cbank head Salameh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
0
Lebanon Economy
12:39
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
Lebanon Economy
12:39
Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Surge in copper cable thefts leaves residents of Fatreh without electricity
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Surge in copper cable thefts leaves residents of Fatreh without electricity
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
0
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp
Variety
2023-02-14
Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
6
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
7
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
8
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store