Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15 | 13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
A few hours after the Israeli talk about a security event that occurred in the north, the Israeli blackout was lifted at 6 pm on this event in a joint statement by the Israeli army and the Shin Bet.
The narrative says that at the beginning of the week, an explosive device went off near the Meggido intersection, causing serious injuries to an Israeli.
The initial investigation shows that the perpetrator of the operation apparently infiltrated from Lebanese territories earlier this week.
It also turned out that after the attack near the Israeli army and the Shin Bet intersection, this man stopped a car and asked the driver to drive north.
An extensive investigation is underway into the operation, within which the extent of Hezbollah's involvement is being examined, always according to the Israeli statement.
During the emergence of information about a security event that occurred in the north, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed back from Berlin to Tel Aviv, amidst a great blackout that was surrounding this operation.
Eventually, Israel's permanent representative to the United Nations and Knesset member Danny Danon called in a tweet for the publication of what is happening, saying that the time has come to lift the blackout on this event, reveal the details to the people, and give a decisive response to “Israel's enemies who have crossed red lines.”
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon
