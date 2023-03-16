Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

Last week, the Cypriot ambassador contacted the Lebanese Petroleum Administration requesting a meeting to complete the border demarcation process, but received a response that the matter was handled by the Ministry of Public Works.

This issue could be among the topics that the Cypriot side may raise with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, who is currently in Cyprus.

Bou Saab was optimistic about resolving this file in October of last year, but that did not happen.

According to available information, the political reason behind the border demarcation issue with Cyprus goes back to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's solidarity with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This solidarity is in the context of a dispute with Cyprus, especially since the Turks provided Lebanese parties with more information that proves Lebanon's greater rights in the maritime waters with Cyprus.

However, the report prepared by the committee headed by Minister of Public Works Ali Hammoud to complete the demarcation process also included studies indicating that Lebanon has more rights that it can obtain from Cyprus.

The information also indicates that the agreements reached with the Cypriots in 2007 have not been approved to this day. These agreements were considered, by the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Hezbollah, issued by an “incomplete government”, due to the resignation of the Shia ministers, and therefore negotiations are supposed to be renewed.

The completion of the border demarcation file with Cyprus is currently frozen, and there may be no interest for Lebanon to raise disputes over this issue, especially during the second licensing round.

Moreover, Lebanon must realize that there may be shared fields discovered and their management requires the conclusion of an agreement between both countries, especially since many foundations have become clear in the maritime borders and in how to manage any joint cooperation between both sides in this area.