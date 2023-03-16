Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16 | 11:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

Last week, the Cypriot ambassador contacted the Lebanese Petroleum Administration requesting a meeting to complete the border demarcation process, but received a response that the matter was handled by the Ministry of Public Works. 
 
This issue could be among the topics that the Cypriot side may raise with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, who is currently in Cyprus. 
 
Bou Saab was optimistic about resolving this file in October of last year, but that did not happen.
 
According to available information, the political reason behind the border demarcation issue with Cyprus goes back to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's solidarity with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 
 
This solidarity is in the context of a dispute with Cyprus, especially since the Turks provided Lebanese parties with more information that proves Lebanon's greater rights in the maritime waters with Cyprus.
 
However, the report prepared by the committee headed by Minister of Public Works Ali Hammoud to complete the demarcation process also included studies indicating that Lebanon has more rights that it can obtain from Cyprus.
 
The information also indicates that the agreements reached with the Cypriots in 2007 have not been approved to this day. These agreements were considered, by the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Hezbollah, issued by an “incomplete government”, due to the resignation of the Shia ministers, and therefore negotiations are supposed to be renewed.
 
The completion of the border demarcation file with Cyprus is currently frozen, and there may be no interest for Lebanon to raise disputes over this issue, especially during the second licensing round. 
 
Moreover, Lebanon must realize that there may be shared fields discovered and their management requires the conclusion of an agreement between both countries, especially since many foundations have become clear in the maritime borders and in how to manage any joint cooperation between both sides in this area.
 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Cyprus

Ambassador

Meeting

Border

Demarcation

Lebanon

Parliament

Turkey

LBCI Next
Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

LBCI
Middle East
06:47

Meeting of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreement likely to bolster regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-14

Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-14

Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app