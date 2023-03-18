MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

2023-03-18 | 12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
0min
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

Member of the Democratic Gathering, MP Wael Abu Faour, emphasized the importance of seizing the positive aspects of the Saudi-Iranian agreement to reach a consensus on a unifying and reform-oriented president. 

He stated that "local political selfishness dominates the presidential race, and we all know that the solution starts with the presidency." 

He noted the positive developments in the Iranian-Saudi agreement and the fact that parties have begun to lay their cards on the table, moving from abstract discussions to naming potential candidates. 

He expressed hope that these discussions will not be prolonged and that a president will be elected very soon.

MP Abu Faour's statements were made during a crowded party meeting held to commemorate the anniversary of the assassination of Kamal Jumblatt at the Kamal Jumblatt Cultural and Social Center in Rashaya.
 

