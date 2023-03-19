As the Persian Year ends, Iran reflects and opens up further to Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Javad Jamshidi, the political assistant to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, revealed that the Iranian President received a letter from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, welcoming the agreement between the two brotherly countries.



In his letter, King Salman invited President Raisi to visit Riyadh and called for strong regional economic cooperation. The Iranian President welcomed the Saudi invitation and expressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation.



In the same context, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian disclosed that peace in the region was one of the agreements reached between Iran and Riyadh.



Abdollahian revealed that during the past ten days, Tehran and Riyadh exchanged messages in which Iran expressed its readiness to hold a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.



Iran also suggested three countries as potential venues for the meeting. The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that they would soon meet with the Saudi Foreign Minister and agree on preparations to reopen their embassies.