Israel opposition submits bill to dissolve parliament: Statement

Israel's opposition leaders said Wednesday they submitted a bill to dissolve parliament, which, if successful, could start paving the way to a snap election.



Ultra-Orthodox parties that are propping up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government are threatening to vote for the motion.



"The opposition faction leaders have decided to bring the bill to dissolve the Knesset to a vote in the Knesset plenum today. The decision was made unanimously and is binding on all factions," the leaders said in a statement, adding that all their parties would freeze their ongoing legislation to focus on "the overthrow of the government."



AFP