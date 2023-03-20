Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation

In a significant development for regional diplomacy, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may soon visit Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.



This potential meeting is seen as a follow-up to the recent Beijing agreement to resume bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which could have positive implications for the wider region, including Yemen.



Just days after negotiations in Geneva between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels about a prisoner exchange, it was announced that 887 prisoners and detainees would be released, with more rounds of talks planned to free all those held in captivity.



The Houthi delegation said that 706 of their members would be released, while from the Yemeni government side 181 prisoners would be released, including some Saudis and Sudanese.



The prisoner swap deal, due to be implemented in three weeks, could pave the way for further progress in resolving the Yemeni crisis, which has been ongoing for years.



Moreover, the warming of Saudi-Iranian ties has been evident in other contexts as well, such as the recent visit of Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi to Iraq, where he discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation and investment.



Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, who met with Al-Qasabi, emphasized the importance of expanding partnerships with the Kingdom across various sectors, including energy.



The Saudi-Iraqi rapprochement is part of a broader trend of regional realignments that could shape the Middle East's future political and economic landscape.



As the positive effects of the Saudi-Iranian agreement begin to emerge from Yemen to Iraq, some observers wonder whether it could extend to other parts of the region as well.



In any case, the potential meeting between Rouhani and Salman signals a potential breakthrough in the two countries' fraught relationship, which has been marked by tensions and proxy conflicts for decades.