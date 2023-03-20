News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kids Power
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20 | 10:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Yemen's political landscape and the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation
In a significant development for regional diplomacy, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may soon visit Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
This potential meeting is seen as a follow-up to the recent Beijing agreement to resume bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which could have positive implications for the wider region, including Yemen.
Just days after negotiations in Geneva between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels about a prisoner exchange, it was announced that 887 prisoners and detainees would be released, with more rounds of talks planned to free all those held in captivity.
The Houthi delegation said that 706 of their members would be released, while from the Yemeni government side 181 prisoners would be released, including some Saudis and Sudanese.
The prisoner swap deal, due to be implemented in three weeks, could pave the way for further progress in resolving the Yemeni crisis, which has been ongoing for years.
Moreover, the warming of Saudi-Iranian ties has been evident in other contexts as well, such as the recent visit of Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi to Iraq, where he discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation and investment.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, who met with Al-Qasabi, emphasized the importance of expanding partnerships with the Kingdom across various sectors, including energy.
The Saudi-Iraqi rapprochement is part of a broader trend of regional realignments that could shape the Middle East's future political and economic landscape.
As the positive effects of the Saudi-Iranian agreement begin to emerge from Yemen to Iraq, some observers wonder whether it could extend to other parts of the region as well.
In any case, the potential meeting between Rouhani and Salman signals a potential breakthrough in the two countries' fraught relationship, which has been marked by tensions and proxy conflicts for decades.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Yemen
Saudi
Iran
prisoners
deal
Houthi
Next
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
0
Middle East
06:30
Yemen's Houthis and government say prisoner exchange deal reached
Middle East
06:30
Yemen's Houthis and government say prisoner exchange deal reached
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal
Middle East
2023-03-16
Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Reforming for relief: WB pledges support for health sector with reform conditions
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Ministry of Economy cracks down on price gouging by supermarkets and greengrocers
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat
News Bulletin Reports
10:04
Christian parties respond positively to Maronite Patriarch's call for spiritual retreat
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
0
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
0
World
09:59
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
World
09:59
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
3
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
5
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
6
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
7
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store