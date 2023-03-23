Netanyahu and his allies survive the growing international pressure?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu and his allies survive the growing international pressure?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Netanyahu and his allies survive the growing international pressure?

Israel, which is accustomed to political stability, is at a crossroads that it has not seen before, according to the Israeli opposition. The deep state is facing crises that threaten the durability of the entity.

Three reasons have put the Israeli government, which has been described as the most extremist in history, in confrontation with the inside and outside. 

The opposition considered the decision to amend the rules for appointing judges as a monopoly of power, and most European countries and the United States confirmed this.

Regarding the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians, the Israeli Finance Minister's statement that the Palestinian people do not exist and that Israel's greater borders include the East Bank, specifically Jordan, caused an uproar. 

The controversial decisions did not stop there, as the government issued a law allowing settlers to enter the area between the cities of Jenin and Nablus.

These positions and decisions have led to reactions in Israel and worldwide, especially in Arab countries. Alongside Saudi Arabia's condemnation of these decisions, the United Arab Emirates is considering reducing its diplomatic representation in Israel. It has instructed its ambassador in Tel Aviv not to meet with any officials and to boycott official events. Jordan also summoned the Israeli ambassador amid demands for his expulsion by the parliament.

The most notable positions came from Israel's historical ally, Washington, which summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest against the government's decisions, particularly regarding the West Bank and settlements. 

The last time an Israeli ambassador was summoned to the US State Department was in 2010, when Tel Aviv agreed to build a new settlement in East Jerusalem during the visit of then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Moreover, the Jewish community in Washington is concerned about judicial reforms, as Democratic officials conveyed to the ambassador. At the same time, the relationship between the Netanyahu and Biden administrations is described as flawed, and communication is almost cut off. Can Netanyahu and his allies withstand this international pressure?

World

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Netanyahu

Israel

Judicial

Reform

Pension

Israel

Government

Politics

LBCI Next
Israel ready to strike Iran if enrichment exceeds 60 percent
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-20

Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-20

Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
World
11:50

Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:46

Israel ready to strike Iran if enrichment exceeds 60 percent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app