Netanyahu and his allies survive the growing international pressure?

Israel, which is accustomed to political stability, is at a crossroads that it has not seen before, according to the Israeli opposition. The deep state is facing crises that threaten the durability of the entity.



Three reasons have put the Israeli government, which has been described as the most extremist in history, in confrontation with the inside and outside.



The opposition considered the decision to amend the rules for appointing judges as a monopoly of power, and most European countries and the United States confirmed this.



Regarding the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians, the Israeli Finance Minister's statement that the Palestinian people do not exist and that Israel's greater borders include the East Bank, specifically Jordan, caused an uproar.



The controversial decisions did not stop there, as the government issued a law allowing settlers to enter the area between the cities of Jenin and Nablus.



These positions and decisions have led to reactions in Israel and worldwide, especially in Arab countries. Alongside Saudi Arabia's condemnation of these decisions, the United Arab Emirates is considering reducing its diplomatic representation in Israel. It has instructed its ambassador in Tel Aviv not to meet with any officials and to boycott official events. Jordan also summoned the Israeli ambassador amid demands for his expulsion by the parliament.



The most notable positions came from Israel's historical ally, Washington, which summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest against the government's decisions, particularly regarding the West Bank and settlements.



The last time an Israeli ambassador was summoned to the US State Department was in 2010, when Tel Aviv agreed to build a new settlement in East Jerusalem during the visit of then-Vice President Joe Biden.



Moreover, the Jewish community in Washington is concerned about judicial reforms, as Democratic officials conveyed to the ambassador. At the same time, the relationship between the Netanyahu and Biden administrations is described as flawed, and communication is almost cut off. Can Netanyahu and his allies withstand this international pressure?