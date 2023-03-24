The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24 | 11:14
High views
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
2min
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond

The decision to postpone daylight saving time was made without considering its consequences. 

Flight schedules have been changed, and travel companies have started sending text messages to travelers to alert them that their flights have been moved up an hour earlier.

For instance, if your flight was initially scheduled to depart on Monday at 8:00 am, it will now depart at 7:00 am.

At the Rafic Hariri International Airport, around 45 airlines received a memorandum from the airport management. Still, only some of them have adjusted their schedules.

Just like how flights were affected, mobile phones were also affected despite the fact they usually adjust their tme automatically. 

The two cellular providers, Alfa and Touch, are currently attempting to change thousands of servers that are linked to phones.

They tend to make it manual because it's a challenging task. Each person must adjust their device's settings (date and Time) and select to set the Time Zone manually or Time rather than automatically.

If these issues are locally modified, there is a bigger problem for anyone working with a company outside of Lebanon and for platforms and websites relied upon by media, banks, hospitals, and others connected to servers outside the country. 

Their systems will experience chaos because they are not synchronized.

Imagine that Lebanon and the whole world had to make changes to their systems just because two people decided to do so!

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Daylight Saving

Lebanon

Time

Summer

Winter

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
