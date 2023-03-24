News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
The decision to postpone daylight saving time was made without considering its consequences.
Flight schedules have been changed, and travel companies have started sending text messages to travelers to alert them that their flights have been moved up an hour earlier.
For instance, if your flight was initially scheduled to depart on Monday at 8:00 am, it will now depart at 7:00 am.
At the Rafic Hariri International Airport, around 45 airlines received a memorandum from the airport management. Still, only some of them have adjusted their schedules.
Just like how flights were affected, mobile phones were also affected despite the fact they usually adjust their tme automatically.
The two cellular providers, Alfa and Touch, are currently attempting to change thousands of servers that are linked to phones.
They tend to make it manual because it's a challenging task. Each person must adjust their device's settings (date and Time) and select to set the Time Zone manually or Time rather than automatically.
If these issues are locally modified, there is a bigger problem for anyone working with a company outside of Lebanon and for platforms and websites relied upon by media, banks, hospitals, and others connected to servers outside the country.
Their systems will experience chaos because they are not synchronized.
Imagine that Lebanon and the whole world had to make changes to their systems just because two people decided to do so!
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Daylight Saving
Lebanon
Time
Summer
Winter
Next
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-17
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-17
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time
0
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
How do financial and administrative decentralization differ from one another?
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
How do financial and administrative decentralization differ from one another?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:44
Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
Variety
09:44
Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
0
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
0
World
2023-03-21
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
World
2023-03-21
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
2
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
The unforeseen chaos of postponing daylight saving time: A ripple effect on flights, phones, and beyond
5
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
6
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
7
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives
8
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Lebanon News
08:32
USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store