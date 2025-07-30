Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'

30-07-2025
Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday that the "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in the Gaza Strip was the worst in modern history.

"Gaza is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe that exceeds anything we have witnessed in modern history," the longtime Western ally said, adding that Jordan was in contact with international partners "to pressure for an end to the war", now in its 22nd month.

AFP
