Lost in time: Exploring the history and varied practices of daylight saving time

Between summer and winter, there is a one-hour difference.



This implies that we gain these 60 minutes in the fall and lose them at the start of spring, which many don’t like it.



Why do some countries observe daylight saving time while others do not? What is daylight saving time, and how did it begin?



To use less coal during World War I, Germany introduced daylight saving time in 1916. The United States and several other European nations soon followed suit in 1918.



After World War I, many countries abandoned the use of daylight saving time.



However, the oil crisis in the 1980s led most European countries to adopt it again to save energy. After 2002, all European Union countries had adopted it.



The timing of the switch to daylight saving time varies from country to country.



Here are some examples from neighboring countries:



Egypt resumed daylight saving time this year after stopping it in 2014, also for energy-saving reasons.



- Most Gulf countries have never adopted a policy of changing their time.



- Turkey and Syria have abandoned time change. Still, they have set the daylight saving time throughout the year and became GMT+3 ahead all year long.



- Some countries have permanently abandoned daylight saving time and adopted standard time throughout the year.



In Lebanon, the mechanism was clear, except for this year when it was decided to keep winter time until April 22 despite the fact that it is almost summer.