Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25 | 11:53
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting
2min
Lebanese Presidency file focus of Geagea-Bukhari meeting

On Friday, Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, met with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, in Maarab to discuss the Lebanese presidency file. Although no names were mentioned, both sides emphasized the importance of expediting the completion of this entitlement and bringing a sovereign and reformist president unrelated to political alignments.

Bukhari reiterated that Saudi's stance towards Lebanon remains unchanged and that the Saudi-Iranian agreement will positively impact the country. 

He also warned about the dangers of not holding presidential elections and stated that the Saudi-Iranian agreement included a mutual desire to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy. 
He also stressed that the Kingdom's hands are extended as always to cooperation and dialogue with the countries of the region and the world in everything that would preserve the security and stability of the region.
Bukhari noted that the kingdom’s efforts aim to ensure an international security network to confront challenges and risks to preserve the principle of coexistence, adding that Lebanon’s message resides in its  Arab and international surroundings.

He further noted that since Lebanon is a founding member of the Arab League, protecting its people and preserving its identity are linked to Arab national security and regional and international peace. He placed the Arab depth within the natural framework of resolving the Lebanese crisis.

News Bulletin Reports

