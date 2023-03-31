The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31 | 09:53
High views
2min
The job of a doctor who studied for years to perform surgeries will change. 

Instead of using his hands to cut and suture, he will use robots and artificial intelligence to operate. 

This is a small example of what artificial intelligence can do in the medical field.

One of its capabilities in this field is to analyze patient data and test results to diagnose or predict medical conditions. 

Diagnosing COVID-19 is a good example, as artificial intelligence could distinguish between COVID-19 and other types of cough.

Artificial intelligence is also being used to analyze important medical data that are difficult to analyze manually, to identify new diseases and their treatments.

Not only that, according to the Radiological Society of North America, AI is capable of early detection of cancer, specifically breast cancer, through radiographic images and tests. 

Images are analyzed by artificial intelligence, allowing doctors to detect the disease at an early stage.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence is increasingly excelling in the medical sector. 

One of the most notable innovations is the Deep Patient system, which analyzes a patient's medical record and includes data that allows it to diagnose 80 possible diseases that a person may have.

This is just a tiny example of artificial intelligence in the medical world. 

Will there come a day when AI and robots will entirely replace doctors and perform surgeries without any human intervention?

Lebanon

World

Artificial Intelligence

Medicine

Download now the LBCI mobile app