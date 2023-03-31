News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
The job of a doctor who studied for years to perform surgeries will change.
Instead of using his hands to cut and suture, he will use robots and artificial intelligence to operate.
This is a small example of what artificial intelligence can do in the medical field.
One of its capabilities in this field is to analyze patient data and test results to diagnose or predict medical conditions.
Diagnosing COVID-19 is a good example, as artificial intelligence could distinguish between COVID-19 and other types of cough.
Artificial intelligence is also being used to analyze important medical data that are difficult to analyze manually, to identify new diseases and their treatments.
Not only that, according to the Radiological Society of North America, AI is capable of early detection of cancer, specifically breast cancer, through radiographic images and tests.
Images are analyzed by artificial intelligence, allowing doctors to detect the disease at an early stage.
Furthermore, artificial intelligence is increasingly excelling in the medical sector.
One of the most notable innovations is the Deep Patient system, which analyzes a patient's medical record and includes data that allows it to diagnose 80 possible diseases that a person may have.
This is just a tiny example of artificial intelligence in the medical world.
Will there come a day when AI and robots will entirely replace doctors and perform surgeries without any human intervention?
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
World
Artificial Intelligence
Medicine
Next
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Variety
2023-03-20
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
0
World
2023-03-27
Scotland's next leader to be announced with independence movement in crisis
World
2023-03-27
Scotland's next leader to be announced with independence movement in crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
2
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
3
Variety
08:18
Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun
Variety
08:18
Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun
4
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
6
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
7
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store