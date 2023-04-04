Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04 | 12:06
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
2min
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

Lebanese politician Sleiman Frangieh's meeting with French officials on Monday evening has provided a clearer picture of the discussions held during the Paris talks. 

While initial reports had been limited to leaks, Frangieh's meeting with political advisor to Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hajj Hussein Khalil and the party's liaison unit chief Wafiq Safa gave a more detailed account of the meeting.

During the meeting, Frangieh shared what he had heard from the French officials, leading to two different interpretations among observers of the French position. 

One interpretation related to the Lebanese political arena, specifically the Christian community. The French are keen to see the Christians agree on a presidential candidate to represent them. 

The second interpretation was related to the guarantees that Frangieh had asked for regarding Hezbollah's weapons and its relationship with Syria, as well as the solutions he proposed to help resolve Lebanon's crises and improve its relationship with the international community, in addition to discussing the powers of the president and the prime minister.

While the French side informed Frangieh that they would continue to engage with various Lebanese parties, Frangieh left the meeting with a positive impression of the French officials, according to his report during the meeting with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is well aware of what the French have said about the Christian community and sees it as one of the internal obstacles, if not the primary and most difficult one, for Frangieh.

Will Frangieh, who considers himself the only Christian politician capable of communicating with everyone, as he informed the French officials, be able to secure Christian consensus for himself as the next president of the republic? This remains to be seen.
 

