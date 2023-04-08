News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08 | 12:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
A whopping $20 million was spent on building an Olympic-sized swimming pool that has yet to be completed after 22 years.
A study revealed 26 architectural defects in the construction, which prevented the project from meeting the required standards of an Olympic swimming pool.
Even the systems adopted do not conform to the soil type in the Naccache area. Shockingly, no electromechanical studies were conducted for building an Olympic-sized swimming pool in Lebanon, which contradicts the most basic principles of construction. This resulted in wasting around $9 million in the first phase.
In the second phase, inspections revealed errors in execution and the specifications of the diving pool and the swimming pool, which needed to meet the standards of World Aquatics.
Adding to the waste, the project was transferred from the Youth and Sports Ministry to the Council for Development and Reconstruction, with payments made despite all the defects and mistakes.
However, this led to the project being awarded again to another company, Hicon, with $9.8 million to correct the mistakes and complete the project after the Aztec company failed to deliver.
The project cost an additional $8.7 million, $1 million, and $1.8 million, totaling $10.5 million for a project that has yet to be completed.
In the details of this waste, the second phase was called optional, requiring $5.7 million that was not available, and the cost was raised to $8.7 million.
The World Aquatics then intervened to demand specifications that would make the swimming pool and diving pool meet Olympic and international standards at the cost of one million dollars. The cost then rose again to $1.8 million.
The project now requires an additional $10.5 million to complete what was supposed to be finished in two years. After 22 years, building an Olympic swimming pool would have provided sports and economic services to Lebanon instead of becoming a blatant example of wasting public funds.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Millions
Wasted
Incomplete
Olympic
Swimming
Pool
Lebanon
Next
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
From $8.5 to $20 Million: Lebanon's unfinished Olympic-sized pool
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
From $8.5 to $20 Million: Lebanon's unfinished Olympic-sized pool
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-27
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-27
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-04
Wall Street set for higher open on gains in tech, growth shares; jobs data eyed
World
2023-04-04
Wall Street set for higher open on gains in tech, growth shares; jobs data eyed
0
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
0
Variety
06:08
Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion
Variety
06:08
Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
Lebanon News
08:50
PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal
2
Middle East
05:29
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
Middle East
05:29
US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East – statement
3
Lebanon News
06:47
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
Lebanon News
06:47
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Public Procurement Authority recommends cancellation of postal services contract
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
7
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
04:54
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store