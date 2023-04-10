News
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10 | 09:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
Logistical obstacles threaten the upcoming municipal elections, in addition to the issue of funding.
Even if we assume that the financial dilemma has been resolved by adopting a law in parliament or issuing decrees by the Cabinet allowing the use of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund, there are still significant challenges that could hinder the process, particularly the human resources involved.
The employees in the public sector who usually carry out the tasks related to elections, such as preparations by employees of the Finance Ministry and municipal departments, as well as the actual execution in polling stations and vote counting, are currently on strike, demanding better salaries.
They have no intention of ending the strike to secure the elections, even if they are offered allowances, according to LBCI sources.
Lifting the strike has many conditions that cannot currently be met.
The second obstacle, which is equally important as the first, is the logistical challenge of securing the nomination requests, which exceed one hundred thousand, and the difficulty in obtaining civil abstracts, judicial records, and other necessary documents.
Moreover, the same sources explained to LBCI that even if the funds were secured, it would be impossible to complete the logistical preparations due to the shortage of time.
Therefore, with the absence of funds, employees, logistics, and possible candidates, what elections are we even talking about?
