Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10 | 09:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

Logistical obstacles threaten the upcoming municipal elections, in addition to the issue of funding.

Even if we assume that the financial dilemma has been resolved by adopting a law in parliament or issuing decrees by the Cabinet allowing the use of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund, there are still significant challenges that could hinder the process, particularly the human resources involved.

The employees in the public sector who usually carry out the tasks related to elections, such as preparations by employees of the Finance Ministry and municipal departments, as well as the actual execution in polling stations and vote counting, are currently on strike, demanding better salaries.

They have no intention of ending the strike to secure the elections, even if they are offered allowances, according to LBCI sources. 

Lifting the strike has many conditions that cannot currently be met.

The second obstacle, which is equally important as the first, is the logistical challenge of securing the nomination requests, which exceed one hundred thousand, and the difficulty in obtaining civil abstracts, judicial records, and other necessary documents.

Moreover, the same sources explained to LBCI that even if the funds were secured, it would be impossible to complete the logistical preparations due to the shortage of time.

Therefore, with the absence of funds, employees, logistics, and possible candidates, what elections are we even talking about?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Municipal

Mukhtar

Elections

Electoral

Funding

Fund

Logistical

Obstacles

Lebanese

LBCI Next
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-29

Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23

Lebanese parliament divided on funding municipal elections without a president

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05

Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:22

With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09

Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
World
07:53

Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

LBCI
World
04:32

China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app