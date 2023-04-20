Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

French foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre has denied reports suggesting that Paris is backing a specific candidate for the Lebanese presidential elections and instead urged the Lebanese people to choose their own leaders.



However, the French requested Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to call for an internal dialogue in Lebanon.



Moreover, sources familiar with the Amal-Hezbollah stance suggest that the call for dialogue is not well thought out as long as the two main Christian parties, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Lebanese Forces, remain at an impasse.



According to LBCI's sources, more than one observer of the presidential file indicated that the Saudi position regarding the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Franjieh, remains unchanged.



In fact, internal parties that are in constant communication with the Kingdom have confirmed that there has been no new development on this issue.



Could the French position confuse all parties, particularly those counting on French efforts to support Franjieh's candidacy? What new development prompted Paris to take a firm and clear stance on the issue?