Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20 | 12:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

French foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre has denied reports suggesting that Paris is backing a specific candidate for the Lebanese presidential elections and instead urged the Lebanese people to choose their own leaders.

However, the French requested Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to call for an internal dialogue in Lebanon.

Moreover, sources familiar with the Amal-Hezbollah stance suggest that the call for dialogue is not well thought out as long as the two main Christian parties, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Lebanese Forces, remain at an impasse.

According to LBCI's sources, more than one observer of the presidential file indicated that the Saudi position regarding the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Franjieh, remains unchanged.

In fact, internal parties that are in constant communication with the Kingdom have confirmed that there has been no new development on this issue.

Could the French position confuse all parties, particularly those counting on French efforts to support Franjieh's candidacy? What new development prompted Paris to take a firm and clear stance on the issue?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Presidential

Elections

French

Stance

Prompt

Questions

France

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-10

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:29

Cabinet amends fees for temporary occupation of public marine properties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Sports
03:10

IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Paris denies having a preferred candidate for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app