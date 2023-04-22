News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Deported Syrians: Lebanese army takes action against illegal immigration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22 | 11:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Deported Syrians: Lebanese army takes action against illegal immigration
The Lebanese army has been deporting Syrian nationals who have entered the country illegally for some time now.
The army and army intelligence have been implementing these deportations for some time and usually involve groups of 20 to 30 individuals who are handed over to the Syrian army at the Lebanese-Syrian border.
However, those deported to the Syrian army are Syrians who have crossed Lebanon illegally without going through official passages.
These deportation operations have also targeted individuals involved in activities, mainly posing a threat to security in Lebanon. The Lebanese army has been focusing on raiding areas with repeated security incidents involving Syrian nationals.
Once confirmed that these individuals have entered Lebanon illegally and committed criminal acts, the army transports them to the border and hands them over to the Syrian army.
In one notable incident at the end of last year, 194 individuals had entered Lebanon intending to migrate illegally through boats. After their ship sank, they were rescued by the Lebanese army and immediately deported to the northern border.
Furthermore, the Supreme Defense Council held a meeting on April 24, 2019, during which it called for measures to limit the smuggling operations of people and goods across the country's land borders.
In this context, the Social Affairs Minister pointed out that the Supreme Defense Council had made decisions during that session, including the deportation of individuals who enter Lebanon illegally without passing through official border crossings.
The international law protects this decision, and Lebanon has the right to defend its territory and people. Also, the matter should not require a political decision or permission from anyone.
On the other hand, the Progressive Socialist Party condemned the deportation of many displaced persons in a forced and arbitrary manner and called on military and security institutions to respect human rights principles.
Therefore, the party stressed that any step could not be taken except through safe and voluntary return, awaiting a comprehensive political solution.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Deported
Syrians
Lebanese
Army
Action
Illegal
Immigration
Syria
Lebanon
Next
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-22
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement
Lebanon News
2023-04-22
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
World
2023-04-22
Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire
0
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Sports
2023-03-24
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
4
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
World
11:57
Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store