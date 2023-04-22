News
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
The Lebanese government raised the daily transportation allowance for public sector employees to LBP 450,000. It also approved four additional salaries for each employee, provided they do not miss more than 14 days of work per month.
The head of the central inspection authority, Judge George Atiyeh, was present at the session at the request of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
Therefore, Atiyeh's presence at the session aimed to appoint the central inspection authority to supervise the return of public sector employees to their workplaces and to provide the government with information about those who adhere to the 14-day work requirement and those who do not. This will allow the Finance Ministry to determine who is eligible for the four additional employee salaries.
According to LBCI's sources, Judge Atiyeh explained the financial, logistical, and human challenges the central inspection authority might face in carrying out this task.
However, Mikati and ministers promised that his demands would be met.
As a result, Atiyeh called on the eight general inspectors to hold a meeting next Tuesday to establish the foundations of the plan they will adopt before beginning supervising operations inside public administrations and institutions.
Atiyeh will reportedly ask for the following:
Firstly, enlist additional inspectors from other institutions and administrations, as the number of administrative inspectors in the inspection authority does not exceed 14, and the number of financial inspectors is only seven. This means that the inspection authority cannot carry out the task with only 21 inspectors.
Secondly, secure the necessary funds for the inspectors, as they receive only LBP 200 for transportation allowance per kilometer, according to old decrees. It is unreasonable to expect them to be paid LBP 20,000 for every 100 kilometers using their private cars.
Thirdly, cover the operating and logistical expenses by the Cabinet of the central inspection authority's building, including diesel fuel and other expenses.
Will the government fulfill its financial and logistical promises to the central inspection authority to enable it to supervise the return of public sector employees to their offices?
