Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike

Lebanon News
04-04-2025 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike

Hamas's military wing said Friday that two of its members were killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon after the Israeli army said the strike had killed a Hamas commander.

In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said commander Hassan Farhat had been killed "inside his apartment in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, along with his martyred daughter Jenan Hassan Farhat, and his son" Hamza, also a member of the Palestinian group's military wing.

AFP

Lebanon News

Hamas

Israel

Military

Strike

Lebanon

LBCI Next
BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform
FM Youssef Rajji declares assets in line with anti-corruption law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-17

Israel's military claims two Hezbollah members hit in south Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

Israel air strike kills two militants in West Bank, Hamas says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21

Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20

Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

FM Youssef Rajji declares assets in line with anti-corruption law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrike on Sidon apartment kills three: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

China to make domestic demand 'main engine' of economic growth: official report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01

Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More