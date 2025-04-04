Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike

Hamas's military wing said Friday that two of its members were killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon after the Israeli army said the strike had killed a Hamas commander.



In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said commander Hassan Farhat had been killed "inside his apartment in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, along with his martyred daughter Jenan Hassan Farhat, and his son" Hamza, also a member of the Palestinian group's military wing.



AFP